9/6/18 — Ricky E. Horton

Ricky E Horton of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, September 2, 2018
at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 58. Funeral Services are
scheduled on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation
with the family will be Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home from 5-8 PM.
A native of Fort Payne, AL, he was the son of the late Everett Jackson
Horton and the late Betty Thompson Hatfield. He enjoyed playing horseshoes
and softball. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Mr. Horton is survived by brothers, Wayne Horton and his wife, Nancy of
Estill Springs and Larry Horton of Tullahoma; sister, Glenda Arthur of
Tullahoma; special friends, Brad and Leah Bradshaw of Tullahoma and several
nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.