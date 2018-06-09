9/6/18 — Michael McDonald

Michael McDonald, age 59, of Cleveland, TN passed this life on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
A native of Fayetteville, Tn, he was the son of the late Fred and Joan Wiley McDonald . He enjoyed people, loved music and loved being the center of attention. He was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff McDonald and two sisters: Mary Ann Henderson and Renia McDonald and Rita McDonald.
He is survived by his wife, Trina R. McDonald, son, Brian Edmiston, sisters, Judith “Elaine” McDonald, Connie Mathews, Sylvia Sanford, Marie Thomison, Jessie Brown Shamichi “Mimi” Bryson, Love Tate and Roslyn Reese and Rena Buchanan, brothers, Fred McDonald, Jr., Melvin McDonald, and Otis McDonald, one granddaughter, Myesha Edmiston and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 1:00 o’clock at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church on Shelbyville Highway, Fayetteville with Rev. John E. Brown officiating.
The Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.