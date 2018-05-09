9/5/18 — Tommy D. Shumake

Tommy D Shumake of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, September 2, 2018
at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 71. Funeral Services are
scheduled on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with
the family will be Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home from 5-8 PM.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Harl and Laura Whipple
Shumake. Mr. Shumake served in the U S Army. He loved singing and had a
beautiful voice. He also had a very dry sense of humor and was very funny.
He had the biggest heart in the world and would help people whenever he
could.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy
Tucker, Helen Waldrop and Bobbie Young.
Mr. Shumake is survived by brothers, Glen and Ricky Shumake, both of
Tullahoma; several nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Ariel.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.