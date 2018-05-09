9/5/18–Mildred Louise Knight

Mildred Louise Knight of Moore County passed this life on Saturday,
September 1, 2018 at her home, at the age of 96. Mrs. Knight was born in
Robertson Co. KY to the late John T. and Vesta Estelle Holder Huddleston.
During her life, Mrs. Knight was a member of Cannan Baptist Church. In
addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Grady
Knight, Sr.; one son, Calvin “Lynn” Knight; one daughter, Anita Knight
Davenport; three sisters, Helen Evans, Mary Sue Arnold, and Evelyn Banks;
one brother, Thomas Ray Huddleston; one grandson, Jason Knight; one
great-granddaughter Kaylee Nichole Knight; and one niece, Betty June
Lockey. Mrs. Knight is survived by three sons, Grady “Buzz” Knight, Jr.
and his wife Sue of Moore Co, Danny Knight and his wife Linda of Franklin
Co, and Ricky Knight of Moore Co; four daughters, Donna Wells and her
husband E.J. of Franklin Co, Brenda Oliver and her husband Jim of
Tullahoma, Sandra Richter and her husband Dick of Lynchburg, and Melissa
Brazier and her husband David of Tullahoma; one sister, Christine Hodge;
14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four
great-great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Knight will be held on
Wednesday, September 5 from 11:00am-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will immediately follow at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral
Home Chapel with Bros. Eddie Canady and Bobby King officiating. Burial
will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with grandsons serving as
pallbearers. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Mrs.
Knight’s memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital- PO
Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
