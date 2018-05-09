Funeral services for Mr. Austin Payton Davis, age 17, of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 4:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Thomas Hewell officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 2:00 PM until service time. Austin passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018 at Unity Medical Center.
Austin was born on April 29, 2001 in Rutherford County to Steven and Kim Davis. Austin loved horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and frog gigging. He enjoyed playing basketball, working on trucks, vaping and hanging out with his friends. Austin listened to all kinds of music and attended Bonnaroo each year.
Austin is survived by his parents, Steven and Kimberly Davis; one sister; McKenzie Davis; one brother, Skylar Davis; grandparents; Steve “Daddy Pa” and Patricia “Nana” Stone; grandfather; Steven Davis, Sr.; great- grandmother, Margarette Stone of Indiana; three aunts, Monica “Aunt Monk” Stone (Connie Timbs) of Lebanon, Lori Vickers (Brian) of Texas, Cindy Dunn of Tennessee; great aunt, Marisha Boyle (Jerry) of Indiana; and a host of special friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Austin’s memory to Coffee County Funeral Chapel.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Davis family.
9/5/18 — Austin Payton Davis
Funeral services for Mr. Austin Payton Davis, age 17, of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 4:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Thomas Hewell officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 2:00 PM until service time. Austin passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018 at Unity Medical Center.