9/30/18–Harville, Laura J. Hudson

Harville, Laura J. Hudson, of Tullahoma, passed this life on
Thursday, September 27th, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare Harton at the age of
70. Mrs. Harville was born in Oxford, Mississippi to the late John and
Edna Barr Hudson. In her earlier life, Laura loved cake baking and
decorating, home décor and crafts. She had worked at AEDC as a property
analyst until 2003 and was a member of Rutledge Falls Baptist Church for
many years. In earlier years, she also played piano both at home and in
churches. Laura loved dressing up in fancy clothes while she was still
able to get around. Her health had been declining in latter years, but
she never gave up. She loved daytime TV as well as home decorating. Laura
will be missed by all who knew her, but most of all by her husband.
Ronnie and children, both hers and his. She is survived by her loving
husband, Ronnie Harville of Tullahoma; children, Tina (John) Taylor, John
N. Sons and Jon D. Sons; grandchildren, Faith Walter and Hope Taylor;
step-children, Dane (Brandi) Harville and Ronda Harville; and
step-grandchildren, Rayven Scales, Jacori Scales, Kaylani Scales, Devin
Harville, Braxton Cox, Britlee Nisbett and Baylor Nisbett. Visitation
will be held on Saturday, September 29th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home
from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September
30th, 2018 at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dean
Northcutt officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in
Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
