9/29/18 — Ruth Damron

Damron, Ruth, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, September
26th, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 85. Mrs. Damron was
born in Huntsville, Alabama to the late Dennie and Katie Ferrell Vaughn.
During her life she worked at A.E.D.C. as a security specialist and was a
member of Highland Baptist Church. Mrs. Damron was also a member of the
Motlow Ladies Philanthropic Society. In addition to her parents, she was
preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Vaughn; and one granddaughter,
Sammie Jo Duke. Mrs. Damron is survived by her husband, Joe Damron of
Tullahoma; four daughters, Patty Moore and her husband Shannon of
Tullahoma, Karen Duke and her husband Mark of Manchester, Susan Hunt and
her husband Jay of Carpentersville, Illinois, and Carol Ann Montgomery
and her husband Gary of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Chris Moore, Chad
Moore, Amanda Duke, Kaitlyn Rees and Kellan Rees; and
great-grandchildren, Paisley McConnell and Ryker Johnson. Visitation for
Mrs. Damron will be held on Friday, September 28th, 2018 at Kilgore
Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday,
September 29th, 2018 at Highland Baptist Church at 11:00am with Dr. Don
Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Holland Hill Cemetery in
Manchester. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that
donations be made to either, Highland Baptist Church, 808 West Hickory
Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388, The Motlow College Foundation, P.O.
Box 8500, Lynchburg, Tennessee 37352, The Learning Place, 110 North
Washington Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388, or the charity of your
choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
