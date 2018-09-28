9/28/18–Linda Davis Guess

Linda Davis Guess formerly of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday,
September 23, 2018 at her residence at the age of 55. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 2 PM Friday, September 28, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with the
family will begin at 12 Noon.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late James H. Davis and
the late Sandra Bailey Huddleston. In addition to her mother and father,
she was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Ella Gibson Davis;
brothers, Maurice, Carlos and Larry Davis; sister, Wanda Kay Davis and step
sister, Cheryl Freeman and son, Chad Guess.
Mrs. Guess enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren,
watching soap operas, reading and doing word search puzzles.
She is survived by daughter, Amber Conn (fiancé, Garry Kelso) of Tullahoma;
step son, Chad Conn (Devin); brothers, Earl Davis (Brooxie), Terry Davis
(Donna), Beau Davis (Susan) and Glenn Pennington (Kristin); sisters, Sue
Stewart (Ollie), Delisa Turner (Johnny) and Judy Vaughn; step sister, Cathy
Zorn; step mother, Stella Davis; four special grandchildren, Austin Conn,
Miguel Sanders, Nevaeh Williams and Kaleb Kelso and several nieces and
nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made in her
honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.