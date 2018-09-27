9/27/18 — Eleanor Theresa Lewis

ELEANOR THERESA LEWIS, age 74, of Winchester, Tenn., departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at her residence following an extended illness. Theresa was born on December 23, 1943, in Tullahoma, Tenn., to Mary Crunk Travis and the late Henry Travis. Theresa was disabled. She is a member of the Marble Plains Baptist Church. Ms. Lewis enjoyed going to Church. She also enjoyed painting and doing crafts. She was known by all who knew her how she loved to sing and dance around, she was a big fan of Patsy Cline and knew almost all of her songs.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, Jack B. Lewis and Maternal grandparents, Clyde and Edna Crunk. She is survived by her mother, Mary Tucker of Tullahoma, several cousins and many friends at New Life in Winchester.
Visitation for Theresa will be held from 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 27, 2018, until Service time at 11:00, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bro. Ray Gardner officiating.
Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Jack.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to New Life, 702 Hundred Oaks Street, Winchester, TN 37398.
Grant Funeral Services in charge of the arrangements