9/26/18 — David Brittingham

Funeral services for Mr. David Brittingham, age 83, of Manchester will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Dale Grosch officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at the funeral home. Mr. Brittingham passed away suddenly at his residence on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
David was born in Xenia, OH to the late Alva Lee and Mary Brittingham. He was a custodian for Coffee County Schools for many years. He loved sports, especially football and baseball. David loved socializing, spending time with his friends, and playing the guitar.
In addition to his parents, David is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy Brittingham; one daughter, Tammy Brittingham; five brothers; two sisters. He is survived by one son, David (Junko) Brittingham; two daughters, Rhonda (Levoy) Hale and Darlene (Leo Brennan) Long; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Brittingham family.