9/25/18 — Will P. Martin

Will P. Martin 89, of Shelbyville passed Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare – Shelbyville. He was a native of Giles County, Pulaski, Tennessee, son of the late Thomas and Bessie Martin.
He graduated from Bridgeford High in 1948 and entered Fisk University in the fall of the same year. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Fisk University, Masters Degree from Tennessee State University and his EDL from Middle Tennessee State University.
He was a teacher, Girls Basketball Coach and Head Football Coach . He accepted the position and worked 42 years. His Girls Basketball Team was State Champions in 1965.
He served as Principal, Title 1 Supervisor and Supervisor of Attendance.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, William E. Martin; sister, Patty Martin and brother, Flournoy Martin.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a devoted wife of 68 years Reva Martin; son, Thomas Ray; sister, Annie Louise Drake and three grandchildren.
Visitation Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 10:00 am Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Shelbyville, TN with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Shelbyville, TN with Pastor Corey Davis officiating and Dr. Riggins R. Earl, Jr as Eulogist.
Interment Everbright Cemetery in Giles County.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.