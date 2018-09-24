9/24/18 — Philamenia G. Chaffin

Philamenia G Chaffin of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, September
21, 2018 at her residence at the age of 68. Memorial Services are scheduled
for Monday, September 24, 2018 at 5 PM at the Fredonia Church of Christ in
Manchester.
A native of Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Horace Ward and
Audrey Miller Fly. She was a fun-loving person who had many friends and
enjoyed being with people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry
Chaffin.
Mrs. Chaffin is survived by son, Douglas “Ron Jon” Reed and his wife,
Tammy
of Tullahoma; daughter, Tracy Mayo and her husband, Doug of Bloomington,
IN; brothers, Keith “Navaho” Fly of Grundy County and Joe Hickerson of
Manchester; sister, Teresa Hickerson Farless and her husband, Aaron of
Manchester and five grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.