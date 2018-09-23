9/23/18–Barbara Jane Finchum

Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Jane Finchum, age 53 of Beechgrove, TN will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Sunday, September 23, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. David Kidder officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Sunday, September 23, at the funeral home. Mrs. Finchum passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at her residence.
Barbara was born in Rutland, Vermont to the late Robert and Barbara Gray. She loved crafting, quilting, and painting. Barbara was a very outgoing person and never met a stranger. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is also preceded in death by one brother, Rob Gray. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Kenny; one son, Justin (Jennifer) Finchum; three brothers, Jeff (Lorraine), Joe, and Fred (Tammy) Gray; two sisters, Mary Gray (David) Gillespie and Beth (Tony Mullins) Gray; two grandchildren, Xander Finchum and Kalie Bowles; many nieces and nephews.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Finchum family.