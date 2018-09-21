9/21/18–Neta E. Blake

Neta E. Blake of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, September 20,
2018 at Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 74. No services are scheduled.
A native of Pulaski, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Grady and
Frances Hazelwood. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, reading,
cooking, sewing, knitting and working puzzles.
Mrs. Blake is survived by her husband; William Blake of Tullahoma, son;
Mark Blake of Tullahoma and one granddaughter; Cathrine Blake of Tullahoma.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.