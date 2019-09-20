9/20/19–Gerald Wayne Kelnhofer

Gerald Wayne Kelnhofer of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday,
September 19, 2018 at The Waters of Winchester at the age of 75. No
services are scheduled.
A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Harold R. and Mildred
Amos Kelnhofer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, doing crafts and going to
flea markets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, James
Kelnhofer and sister, Anna Elise Kelnhofer.
Mr. Kelnhofer is survived by sons, Brian Kelnhofer and his wife, Jennifer
of Gillett, Arkansas and Jerry Kelnhofer and his wife, Tonya of Redfield,
Arkansas; brothers, Phillip Kelnhofer of Estill Springs and Joe Kelnhofer
and his wife, Diane of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; sister, Mary Joyce Cyree and
her husband, Jimmy of Decherd and two grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.