Robertson, Philip Douglas,of Tullahoma, passed this life on
Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 at his home at the age of 63. Mr. Robertson
was born in Tullahoma to the late Mary Scott Robertson and Walter Douglas
Robertson who survives. During his life, he worked as a machinist for
Powers Machine. In addition to his mother, Mr. Robertson was preceded in
death by one son, Kevin Storey. In addition to his father, he is survived
by his fiancé, Rita Storey of Tullahoma; one brother, Scott Robertson and
his wife Regina of Tullahoma; four children, Shannan Mallich (Chad),
Amanda West (Andrew), Patty Bartlett (Keith) and Tracey Gilliland (Josh);
and seven grandchildren, Carter, Jaden, Grace, Braxton, Trenton, Kailey
and Courtney. Visitation for Mr. Robertson will be held on Saturday,
September 1st, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral
services will be held on Sunday, September 2nd, 2018 at 2:00pm in the
Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Seals officiating. Burial
will follow at Concord Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to Hospice Compassus, via Hospice of the Highland
Rim Foundation, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
9/2/18–Philip Douglas Robertson
