9/2/18 — Otis Eugene Jernigan

Mr. Otis Eugene Jernigan, 74, passed away Saturday August
25,
2018 at his home in Manchester, Tennessee. He was born in Cannon County,
Tennessee to Keithly O. Jernigan and Maggie Opal Davis Jernigan who
preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice
Rozell Bumbalough Jernigan; brothers, Hobert Lee and Henry Estle Owen
Jernigan; sisters, Thelma Ann Hutson and Rosie Wilene Jernigan Bumbalough;
granddaughter, Holly Jernigan; great granddaughter, Emmalynn Jernigan.
He retired from the Carrier Corporation after 37 years of service and was a
gentleman farmer. He was a member of the Red Hill Church of Christ.
He is survived by his sons, Travis (Kathy), Steve (Vhonda), David (Bambi)
and Mark (Dewana) Jernigan; sisters, Helen Jernigan Poston and Pauline
Gilreath, Sparta, Tennessee, Mamie Jernigan (Berle) Billings, Smithville,
Tennessee; grandchildren, Andrea (Michael) Bumpas, Josh (Elizabeth),Callie,
Matt (Brittany), Cole (Torrie) and Tyler (Abi-Gail) Jernigan, Atheana
(C.W.) Reed, Heather (Tyler) Holes, Johnathon (Cristel) Giles, Miranda A.
Bumpas and Harley Bennett, Jasmine Jones; great-grandchildren, Branson and
Graham Jernigan, Marley, Lucian, Landon and Konor Bumpas, Marisol, Mia and
Bentley Giles, Gabriella and Jett Jones; Haiden, Ayra, Landon and Gracelynn
Jernigan, Sadie Reed, Tara and Tavin; several loving nieces and nephews;
special nephews, Duane and Darrell Billings, Terry Hutson
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday September 2, 2018 in the Central
Funeral Home Chapel with Ralph Hart officiating with burial to follow in
the Midway Church of Christ Cemetery in Cannon County. Visitation: 5:00 PM
-8:00 PM Saturday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
