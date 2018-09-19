9/19/18 — Cynthia Annette Trail-Miles

Cynthia “Cyndi” Annette Trail-Miles of Manchester, passed this life on
Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the
age of 51. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2PM, Wednesday, September 19,
2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 6-8 PM on
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Manchester, Cyndi was the daughter of the late Marion C. Trail
and Doris Elaine Taylor Trail of Manchester. She enjoyed spending time
with her children and her beloved Chihuahua, Peanut. She was always a hard
worker and enjoyed cooking and outdoor activities.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her significant
other, Bobby Miles and niece Gina Byers.
Cyndi is survived by her mother, Doris Elaine Taylor Trail of Manchester;
daughters, Shonna Bolin and her husband, Tyler of Winchester and Ashley
Miles of Belvidere; brothers, Ronnie Trail and his wife, Theresa of Estill
Springs, Ricky Trail of Tullahoma and Randall Trail and his wife, Deana of
Winchester; several nieces and nephews and a grandchild on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her name to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.