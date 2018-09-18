9/18/18 — Steven Mark Shanes

Steven Mark Shanes, age 62, of Shelbyville, Tn died Friday, September 14, 2018 at St. Thomas Hospital West.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 o’clock at Liggett Andrews Cemetery in Lewisburg, TN. The family will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5 until 8 PM.
A native of Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late Elmer Russell and Frances Johnson Shanes. Mr. Shanes was a construction worker who loved the outdoors, fishing and especially loved his grandchildren.
Mr. Shanes is survived by his son, Steven Marks Shanes, Jr. and wife, Kayla, brothers: Paul Lee Shanes and Richie East, sister: Pam Burton, grandchildren: Steven Mark Shanes, III and Devin and Darrin Bass and best: friend Carl Poarch.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.