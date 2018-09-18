9/18/18–Ed Kimmons

Ed Kimmons of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, September 13, 2018
at his residence at the age of 86. Funeral services will be conducted
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation with
the family will be from 11 AM until the service time.
A native of Hohenwald, Tennessee he was the son of the late William Neal
and Violet Brewer Kimmons. He was a U S Air Force veteran, serving during
the Korean War. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Flat Creek
and enjoyed fishing, telling stories and being with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Dee
Kimmons; brother, Doris Ray Kimmons and sister, Lois Curtis.
Mr. Kimmons is survived by sons, Eddie Kimmons and his wife, Judy of
Tullahoma, Troy Kimmons of Shelbyville and Tracy Lee of Lewisburg;
daughters, Anita Sue Hale of Shelbyville, Mary Thelma Young of Murfreesboro
and Kim Crosslin of Tullahoma; sister, May Smith of Shelbyville; fourteen
grandchildren and multiple step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.