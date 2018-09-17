9/17/18–Robert Addington

of Manchester, passed this life on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at his residence at the age of 75. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, September 17, 2018 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, September 16th from 5 to 8 PM Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Raus, Tennessee he was the son of the late Dewey Addington and Ethel Sons Addington Tyler. He was a member of Tennessee Valley Woodworks Association and retired from Caterpillar Corporation after 42 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepfather, Harrison Tyler; one son, Steven Addington and sister, Joyce Bates.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marsha Addington of Manchester; sons, Mike Addington and wife Patricia of Tullahoma and Mark Addington and wife Natalie of Fredericktown, OH; 7 grandchildren, Stephanie Addington of Parker, CO., Michael Addington of Milliken, CO., Megan Addington of Wallingford, CT., Willow Addington of Fredericktown, OH., Jennifer Calcagno of Tullahoma, TN., Rick Alvarado of Jupiter, FL. and Jimmy Alvarado of Chicago, IL. and 8 great grandchildren plus one on the way.
