9/17/18 — Harold Clifton Cotten

Mr. Harold Clifton Cotten, 87, passed away,
Friday September 14, 2018 at his home. He was born in Rock Island,
Tennessee on September 19, 1930 to Charles B. and Mary Lou Womack Cotten
who preceded him in death along with his infant son, Harold Keith Cotten;
sisters, Bonnie Underwood, Irene Smith and Annell Certain; brothers,
Merrell, Charles, Reed and Gene Cotten.
He was retired from AEDC. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion Post
78, Highland Lodge # 214 F & AM, York Rite and the Al Menah Shrine
Temple. He
was of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force
serving in the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Teresa Holton Cotten; son, Robert
Wayne (Sandra) Cotten; daughter, Donna Teresa Neel; grandchildren, Leslie
(Baxter) White, Lora (Brandon) Selvog, Nikki, Natalie and Jathan Neel;
step-grandchildren, Christy (Wesley) Harris and Chuck (Jadea) Neel; 10
great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Monday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Ministers, Kerry Walker and Bro. Jerry Pullum officiating along
with a Masonic Service and Military Honors. Burial will be in Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Sunday and 1:00 PM –
3:00
PM Monday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.