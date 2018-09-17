Funeral services for Mrs. Delilah Faye Lemons, age 68, of Manchester, will be conducted on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Tyler Jernigan officiating. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Mrs. Lemons passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Unity Medical Center.
Delilah was born on June 21, 1950 in Warren County to the late Doyle and Lennie Prater. She was a member of Highway 53 Non-Denomination Church. Mrs. Lemons enjoyed reading, sitting outside on her front porch, and loved flowers.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ruth Prater; one brother, Doyle Prater, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Hubert Lemons; two sons, Lincoln Lemons (Candie) and Allen Lemons (Kellie); one daughter, Delilah Davis (William); two sisters, Linda Thornton and Betty McCarver; one aunt, Darlene Basham; 11 grandchildren, Makenzie, Logan, Katlyn, Alivia, Brooklyn, Elizabeth, Alexandria, Karyn, Alissa, Lincoln Jr., Keylei; three great grandchildren, Lily, Heaven, and Konnor; niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, great uncles, and a host of cousins and friends.
9/17/18 — Delilah Faye Lemons
