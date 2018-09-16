9/16/18–J.C. Laxson

Funeral services for Mr. J.C. Laxson, age 94, of Manchester, will be conducted on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at 3:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Jerry Lusk and Rachel Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow in the Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 16, 2018 from 11:00 until service time. Mr. Laxson passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018 surrounded by his loving family.
J.C. was born on June 26, 1924 to the late J.C. Laxson Sr. and Mabel Laxson. He retired from Sain Construction after 20 years as a superintendent. He also was a US Navy Veteran serving our country in World War II. Mr. Laxson was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Morrison where he completed several ministry projects using his carpentry skills. He enjoyed farming and was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Vera Laxson; one son, Andy Laxson; four brothers, Bill Laxson, Dan Laxson, John Laxson, and Gwen “Red” Laxson; one sister, Jessie Bell Kelley; one granddaughter, Rachel Kennedy. He is survived by his children, Ann Pelham (Mike), Elizabeth Faye Laxson Prater (Gary), Amos Laxson (Sheila), Connie Heatherly (Rusty); one brother, Charles Josh Laxson; 10 grandchildren, Lynn Myers (Mark), Jason Laxson (Tiffany), Becky Shelton (Glenn), Matthew Pelham (Danielle), David Kennedy (Lindsay), Charity Locke (Jason), Bethany Patterson (Scott), Hannah Osborne (Brandon), Catherine Heatherly, and Ryan Heatherly,; 21 great grandchildren, Sam Myers, Ben Myers, Lily Laxson, Andi Grace Laxson, Madison Hartwig, Megan Hartwig, Will Freeze, Kristen Shelton, Ali Shelton, Emily Shelton, Edith Pelham, Mabel Pelham, Louella Pelham, Ashlyn Grace Kennedy, Isaac Kennedy, Dustin Guy, Abby Guy, Colten Locke, and Caleigh Locke.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Tullahoma, 207 North Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN, 37388; Avalon Hospice, 904 North Chancery St. Suite 4 McMinnville, TN 37110; Missionary Fund at First Baptist Church of Morrison, 155 East King St. Morrison, TN 37357
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Laxson Family.
