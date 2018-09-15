9/15/18–Verna Ruth Winton

Mrs. Verna Ruth Winton, 82, passed away, Wednesday,
September 12, 2018 at her home. She was born in Pelham, Tennessee on May
15, 1936 to Dillon Hawk and Ruby Rieder Hawk who preceded her in death.
She had worked as a nurses aide at the Grundy County Health Department and
was a Clerk in Charge at the Pelham Post Office. She was a member of the
Pelham Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, of 63 years J.L. Winton; daughters, Teresa
(Tim) Cunningham, Pelham and Gaye (John) Kelley, Estill Springs;
grandchildren, Courtney (Jonathan) Pragel, John Cunningham, Blake (Teela)
Kelley and Drew Kelley; great-granddaughter, Camden Reese Pragel; several
nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with her son-in-law, John Kelley officiating with burial to follow
in the Warren Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com