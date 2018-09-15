9/15/18–Rowan Alexander Harvey

Harvey, Rowan Alexander, infant son of Corbin and Katy Harvey,
passed this life on Tuesday, September 11th, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare
Harton. In addition to his parents, Rowan is survived by his big brother
and sister, Maddox and Natalie; grandparents, Jane and Benny Swift and
Debbie and Wayne Rosetti; great-grandparents, Jenny Day, Aaron and Libby
Clark, and Helen and Wayne Rosetti Sr; aunt, Missy Cunningham; two
uncles, Nick and Jared Rosetti; and his cousins, Aiden, Allie and Hunter.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 at Kilgore
Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral service to immediately
follow at 2:00pm with Bro. Jesse Lack. Burial will follow at Bethany
Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
