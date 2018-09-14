9/14/18 — Sandra Arends

Sandra Arends of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, September 7, 2018
at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 83. Funeral services will be
conducted Friday, September 14, 2018 at 10 AM with burial to follow at the
Chattanooga National Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 9
AM until the service time.
A native of Hamden, CT, Mrs. Arends was the daughter of the late Ben and
Eva Lifshatz Elkins. She attended the Canvas Community Church of Manchester
and enjoyed cooking and reading her Bible and Christian books.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58
years, Vernon Helmer Arends and son, Mark Perkis.
Mrs. Arends is survived by son, Bruce Arends and his wife, Jessica of
Shelbyville; daughters, Diana Arends and fiancé Eugene of Hampton, Iowa,
Leta Dohlman and husband, Tom of Ackley, Iowa, Robin Way of Spokane,
Washington and Lynn Koontz of Pennsylvania and 6 grandchildren and 5 great
grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.