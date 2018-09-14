9/14/18–LISA ANN JONES MCCOY

LISA ANN JONES MCCOY, age 45, of Manchester, Tenn., formerly of Huntland, Tenn., departed this life suddenly on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at her residence. Lisa was born in Sewanee, Tenn., on September 19, 1972, to the late Gordon Jones and Janelle Isbell Jones. Lisa is a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Huntland. She attended Huntland High School and was a member of the 1990 graduating class. She was a HHS Cheerleader all four years of High School. She was a Certified Pharmacy Technician and was previously employed at Fred’s Pharmacy in Decherd, then Wal-Mart in Manchester and was presently employed at Marcrom’s in Manchester. She loved working out at the Rec. Center in Manchester, she also enjoyed exercise classes and zumba classes. Lisa made friends wherever she was. She was a loving and devoted daughter to her parents when they were both ill, as well as, a loving and caring mother, sister, aunt and friend. She always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Elijah James McCoy of Manchester, sister, Vickie Kunz and husband, John of Lansing, Mich. brother, Samuel Jones and wife, Tiffany of Huntland, Tenn., Niece, Catharine Seal of Grand Rapids, Mich., nephews; Alexander Seal of Lansing, Mich., Nathan Jones and Jason Jones of Huntland, many Aunts, Uncles and friends.
Visitation for Lisa will be held from 3:00-9:00 P.M. Thursday evening, September 13, in the Chapel of Huntland Baptist Church. Services are scheduled for 3:00 P.M. Friday evening, September 14, at Huntland Baptist Church, with Dr. Bob Hill and Bro. Chris King, officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester where Lisa will be laid to rest beside her loving parents.