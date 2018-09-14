9/14/18 — Joshua C. Deaton

Joshua C Deaton of Moore County, passed this life on Tuesday, September 11,
2018 at his residence at the age of 30. Funeral services will be conducted
Friday, September 14, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at the Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation with the
family will be Thursday, from 6 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Richard Deaton and Robbie
Gunne Lowe of Moore County. He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist
Church and enjoyed riding four wheelers, watching movies and hanging out
with his friends and family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Roxie
Deaton, Margaret Martin, Robert Gunne and Gerald Lowe Sr.
Joshua is survived by his parents, Robbie and Gerald Lowe of Moore County;
grandparents, Melvin Deaton of Moore County and Sharon Lowe of Tullahoma;
brother, Jeremy Angel and his husband, John of New York, NY; sisters,
Ashley McInturff and her husband, Daniel of Rocky Top and Rachel Chessor
and her husband, Ross of Tullahoma; nieces, Hannah and Marlee Chessor and
Elle McInturff and nephew, Maddux McInturff.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor
to the Sarcoma Alliance, 775 E. Blithedale Ave, #334, Mill Valley, CA
94941.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.