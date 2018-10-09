Sandra Kay Teems, age 76, of Manchester, TN passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Manchester Healthcare. Sandra was born on August 18, 1942 to the late Kenneth and Wilma Motsinger. She previously worked at Coffee County Bank as a teller. She loved playing Bingo, doing crafts, and most of all spending time with her family.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William Teems; one son, Scott W. Teems (Susan); one daughter, Rebecca Kriz (Joseph); three grandchildren, Kyle Kriz, Brittney Kriz, and Megan Kriz.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Teems family.
9/10/18–Sandra Kay Teems
Sandra Kay Teems, age 76, of Manchester, TN passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Manchester Healthcare. Sandra was born on August 18, 1942 to the late Kenneth and Wilma Motsinger. She previously worked at Coffee County Bank as a teller. She loved playing Bingo, doing crafts, and most of all spending time with her family.