9/10/18 — Orville “Buddy” Jones

Funeral services for Mr. Orville “Buddy” Jones, age 73 of Manchester will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 10, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Doyle Sherrill, Bro. Danny Anderson, and Bro. Eric Elwell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Warren County, TN. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 9th, and again on Monday from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Mr. Jones entered into rest on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at NHC in McMinnville, TN.
Buddy was born in Coffee County, TN to the late James and Kate Jones. He worked 38 years for Carrier before retiring in 2005 and was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Buddy loved going to tractor pulls, coon hunting, and doing benefit auctions. He loved farming, never met a stranger, and always had a smile on his face.
In addition to his parents, Buddy is also preceded in death by one brother, Dillard Jones; and two sisters, Arlie Tate and Pearlene Stotts. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jo Ann Jones; one daughter, Melissa (Eric) Elwell; one brother, Frank (Tammy) Jones; four sisters, Artie Reed, Peggy Grosch, Margaret (Clyde) Lewis, and Betty (Orville) McCullough; and two grandchildren, Austin (Jordan) Elwell and Jodi Elwell.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family.