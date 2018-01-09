9/1/18 — Randall Taylor

Randall aka “Duckie T” Taylor 61, native of Belvidere, TN, passed at his residence. He was son of the late Lawrence and Sarah Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse “Hawk” Staten.
He is survived by three sons, Donya Taylor of Chattanooga, TN; Tyran (Courtney) Turrentine of Christiana, TN; and Derrick (Jessica) Turrentine of Murfreesboro, TN;
Three daughters, Taylor Holmes of Winchester, TN; Nicole and Desiree Taylor both of Chattanooga, TN;
Two brothers, Tim (Sherry) Taylor of Decherd, TN and Wayne (Mattie) Taylor of Tullahoma, TN;
Four sisters, Stella (Charles) Brannon of Winchester, TN; Kitty (Bo) Knox of Lynchburg, TN; Vicki Brown of Belvidere, TN and Lorraine Taylor of Winchester, TN.
12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 12:30-2:00 pm at Friendship Tabernacle with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 pm at Friendship Tabernacle with Pastor Terry Grayson officiating and Pastor John Patton as Eulogist.
Interment Winchester City Cemetery, Winchester, TN.