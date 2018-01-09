9/1/18–Jackie Dale Reed

Funeral services for Mr. Jackie Dale Reed, age 63, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at
Manchester Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM
on Friday, August 31 at the funeral home. Mr. Reed passed away on
Thursday, August 30, 2018 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in
Murfreesboro, TN.
Jackie was born in Tullahoma, TN, the son of the late Lloyd Ezra and
Olean Parker Reed. He served his country in the United States Army.
Jackie enjoyed spending time with family and watching the news.
In addition to his parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by one son,
Jackie Dale Reed, II; one brother, Billie Wayne Reed; and one sister,
Patsy Ann Reed. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Hill Reed; one
grandchild, David Storm Reed; and one sister, Wanda Louise Reed.
