9/1/18–Emily Bobo Weddington

Services for Emily Bobo Weddington of Tullahoma, 94, will be 12 noon
Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma,
with visitation with the family starting at 11 AM. Burial will be at
Oakwood Cemetery. Survivors include her brother, Frank Bobo; sister-in-law
Joyce Bobo; daughter, Carol Ann Patterson; son, James “Jimmy” Bobo
Weddington; five grandchildren: Jennifer Patterson (Jay), Laura Crooke
(Austen), Audrey Weddington (Eric), Brian Patterson, and James Michael
Weddington. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Marie Bobo;
husband, James Carney Weddington; brother, Robert Holt Bobo, and
sisters-in-law Ruby Mae Copeland and Avalee Bobo.
