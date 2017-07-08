8/7/17–Jennifer Beth Foster

Foster, Jennifer Beth;of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday,
August 5th, 2017 at her home at the age of 45. Ms. Foster was born in
Tullahoma to the late J.B. Foster and Mary Louise West. She was a former
employee of Ascend Federal Credit Union and was a member of Grace Baptist
Church. Ms. Foster is survived by her brother, Jerry May and his wife
Sherri of Murfreesboro; her sister, Paulette Ortner and her husband
Darnell of Tullahoma; nieces, Sherree Powers, Shannon George, Abby May,
Alicia Villines, Martha Brooke Powers, and Tori Dodd; and nephews, Jason
May, James George, A.J. Dodd, and Skylar Villines. Visitation will be
held on Monday, August 7th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from
5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017
at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim McGehee
officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
