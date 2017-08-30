8/30/17 — Robert Kenneth Stacy

Funeral services for Mr. Robert “Bob” Kenneth Stacy, age 77, of
Manchester
will be conducted on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 1 PM at Manchester
Funeral Home with Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM on
Wednesday until time of service. Mr. Stacy passed away on Monday, August 28
at Manchester Health Care Center.
Bob was born on April 27, 1940, to the late Mr. Robert Lee and Virginia
Fults Stacy in Coffee County. He served in the Army with the 101st Airborne
Division. He was a retired maintenance technician at Nissan North America,
a follower of the Tennessee Titans, and loved working in his workshop while
listening to gospel music.
Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Vaughn Stacy; two sons,
Kenneth Mark (Jane) Stacy from Manchester, and Robert Michael Stacy of
Franklin; two grandchildren, Jacob and Courtney; one great grandchild,
Kadance; one brother, Gale (Charlotte) Stacy of Beechgrove; two sisters,
Irene Jernigan (M.B.) of Bradyville, and Myrna Toungette (Tommy) of
Nashville; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
