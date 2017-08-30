8/30/17 — Eddie Scott

Mr. Thomas Edward “Eddie” Scott passed away at his residence in Tullahoma, Tennessee on August 27, 2017.
Known as Eddie to his family and friends, he was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on May 25, 1940 to the late Thomas “Puncher” and Muriel Tosh Scott.
A Veteran of the United States Army, in the 1960’s Eddie was employed as a fireman for the City of Tullahoma and later joined Wilson Sporting where he retired after a 37 year career. For several years following his retirement he worked as an associate of O’Reilly Auto Parts.
He attended Harmony Baptist Church in Tullahoma and loved to work on old cars and trucks.
Mr. Scott is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Faye Scott along with children Butch Scott and his wife Rhonda of Tullahoma, Tennessee; Stacy Scott and his wife Linda of Morrison, Tennessee; Stephen Scott and his wife Kara of Estill Springs, Tennessee and Carol McKelvey and her husband Brad of Tullahoma, Tennessee.
One brother, Leland Scott of Tullahoma survives along with grandchildren Jay Scott of Louisville, Kentucky; Taylor Scott and Charlie Scott of Tullahoma; Amyah and Maycee McKelvey of Tullahoma and Emily and Ashley Scott of Tullahoma, Tennessee. One great grandchild, Anna Reynolds of Tullahoma, along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family members will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2017 in the funeral home’s chapel. David Walls and Charlie Guinn will officiate. Burial will follow with military honors at Bethany Cemetery.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.