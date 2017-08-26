8/26/17 — John Walter Taylor

Mr. John Walter Taylor 82, of Belvidere passed Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare Harton.
He is survived by wife, Lassie Taylor of Belvidere, TN.
Son, Maurice (Beth)Taylor of Winchester, TN.
sister, Christine Taylor of Belvidere, TN.
Four grandchildren
Visitation Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Holy Covenant Original Church of God.
Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Holy Covenant Original Church of God with Elder Cedric Seay officiating and Elder Billy Brooks as Eulogist.
Interment: Watson North Memorial Park