8/24/17–Donald H. Vance

Donald H. Vance
(October 28, 1953 – August 21, 2017)
Visitation for Donald H. Vance, age 63, of Manchester, Tennessee will be
held from 4-9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 23rd at the Grace Baptist
Church, 1520 McArthur Street in Manchester. Funeral Services will be at
1:00 P.M. at the Grace Baptist Church, on Thursday, August 24th with
burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. Mr. Vance
passed away at his residence on August 21, 2017. Donald was born in
Murfreesboro to his birth father James Ray Jennings and the late birth
mother Roberta Davis Jennings Harris and adopted by his loving late
parents Jesse Lee Vance and Sarah Inez Vance. He was also proceeded in
death by a twin brother Ronald Vance, brother Carl Medlock and a sister
Mary Medlock Underwood.
He is survived by his loving wife Shelliah Ann Parker Vance of
Manchester, Tennessee; His birth father James Ray Jennings of
Murfreesboro, Tennessee; A son Matthew M. Vance and wife Mary of Elkton,
Kentucky; sister, Virginia Cook; four brothers, Robert E. Francis, Kevin
Jennings, Jamie Jennings and Russell Jennings. Donald was also expecting
his first grandchild due in April. Don was a faithful servant of God who
loved serving others whether at home, at church ( Grace Baptist ) or at
work ( Coffee County Sheriff Department ). His favorite Bible verse was
Proverbs 3:5 & 6. He loved spending his down time spoiling his dog
Charlie. They were the best of friends. Don will be deeply missed
throughout the community because of the influence he had.
Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.