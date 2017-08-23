8/23/17 — Shirley “Susie” Jessing

Funeral services for Ms. Shirley “Susie” Jessing, age 80, of Manchester,
TN, will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Coffee
County Funeral Chapel with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Burial will
follow in Caney Branch Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from
5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at the funeral home.
Ms. Jessing passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at her home in
Manchester, TN.
Shirley was born in Grundy Co., TN, the daughter of the late Gordon and
Eugenia Teeters. She was a caregiver. She was a member of First Baptist
Church of Manchester. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister
to many.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by one
son, Rickey Page; two brothers, Johnny and Quinten Teeters; and four
sisters, Willie Etta Teeters, Julie Wade, Betty King, and Molly Teeters.
She is survived by her daughter, Edna Murray; son, Audie Page; three
grandchildren, Magan Morris, LeeAnn Trail, and Greg Wiser; five
great-grandchildren, Amanda Wiser, Triston Wiser, Dillon Wiser, Tyler
Trail, and Madilynn Tate; 1 great-great-grandson, Nova Thompson.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Jessing family.