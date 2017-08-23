8/23/17 — Louis Anthony Hendrix

Louis Anthony Hendrix age 52, passed away on August 19, 2017, in
Nashville at the St. Thomas West Hospital, with his family and his
veteran state troopers at his side. Louis was born December 19, 1964, in
Manchester, to his parents, the late Louis Harold Hendrix and Pearlie Mae
Randolph Hendrix. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother,
Gary “Slim” Hendrix. Louis was a Master State Trooper and was
employed by the Tennessee State of Home Defense. He was one of the top
commercial vehicle enforcement experts and a veteran of the Tennessee
Highway Patrol and had an extensive successful career.
Louis is survived by a niece; Elizabeth Hendrix, a sister-in-law; Kay
Hendrix, a great nephew; Kevin Swales Jr., veterans of the Tennessee
Highway Patrol, and friends who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made IN LOVING
MEMORY OF LOUIS ANTHONY HENDRIX to the: TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL FOP #16,
4120 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421
VISITATION: Tuesday, August 22, 4 – 8:00 P.M., at the Central Funeral
Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, TN
FUNERAL: Wednesday, August 23, 1:00 P.M., at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
