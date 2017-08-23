8/23/17 — Bobby Joe Howard

Mr. Bobby Joe Howard, a resident of Beech Grove, Tennessee, passed away on August 20, 2017 at his residence.
He was born to the late Bob John and Pearl Lois Ferrell Howard in Manchester, Tennessee on Dec. 24, 1952. He was also preceded in death by two children, Mary Jernigan and Billy Joe Howard, Jr.
Mr. Howard loved golf and fishing and was truly loved and will be greatly missed.
He survived by daughters Samantha Howard of Tullahoma, Tennessee; Jenifer Wilhoit and her husband Steve of Tullahoma, Tennessee; Delia Broadrick and her husband Joe of Tullahoma, Tennessee and Lisa Clark and her husband Keith of Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Surviving siblings are Billy Howard of Beech Grove, Tennessee; John Howard and his wife Cindy of Tullahoma, Tennessee and Mary Howard Martin of Tullahoma, Tennessee. Eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild also survive.
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.