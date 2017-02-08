8/2/17–Juanita Ann “Nina” Mitten

Funeral services for Juanita Ann “Nina” Mitten, age 29 of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Frasier’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sparta, TN. The family will receive friends on Wednesday prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Juanita passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Unity Medical Center.
Juanita was born on July 23, 1988 in Sparta, TN. Above all, she loved the Lord. She enjoyed scrapbooking, spending time with her family and was great with little kids. She was an amazing poetry writer. Her talents in poetry was proven when one of her poems was published in a book. Juanita will be missed by her loving family.
Preceded in death by her grandmother, Juanita Ann Rogers. Survived by her husband, Bill Mitten; father, Marvin Wayne Rogers; mother, Angela Jones; sister, Catherine Rogers Tillman; brother, Brian Wayne Rogers; step-children, Jacqueline and Alex Mitten; nephew, Brandon Lee; niece, Madie Renee; uncle, Kenny E. Rogers.
