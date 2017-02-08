8/2/17 — Jerry W. Hegwood

Jerry W Hegwood of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at
his residence at the age of 56 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Wednesday, August 2 2017 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be
Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM.
Mr. Hegwood, the son of the late James Edward and Bernice Crouch Hegwood,
was born on March 7, 1961 in Tullahoma. He worked as a mechanic and was a
member of Lincoln Heights Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding his Harley,
hunting, camping and helping others, He was very family oriented and
especially enjoyed being with his family doing family activities.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother,
Charles Edward Hegwood and two sisters, Mary Blackburn and Terry Smith.
Mr. Hegwood is survived by his wife, Karen Hegwood of Tullahoma; son, Kevin
Hegwood (Beth) of Tullahoma; step daughter, Tina Baker; brother, James
Luther Hegwood (Robbie) of Manchester and three grandchildren, Jessie,
Dallas and Carlee.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.