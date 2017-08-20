8/20/17–Mary Jo Trimble

Mary Jo Trimble of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, August 17,
2017 at NHC Tullahoma at the age of 94. Mrs. Trimble was born in Gilmer,
Texas to the late Clayton and Addie Ora Matthews Hurt and was a member of
Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Trimble
is preceded in death by her husband, Marlon Trimble; one son, Monty
Trimble; five sisters, Ila Kay Davis, Christine Dunagan, Clatie Hurt,
Gloy Waites, and Mildred Jordan; and two brothers, Leck and Matthew Hurt.
She is survived by one son, Phil Trimble and his wife Susan of
Winchester; one daughter-in-law Lynn Dance Trimble; five grandchildren,
Jocelyn Johnson and her husband Daniel, Chandler Trimble, Hunter Trimble
and his wife Jamie, Ann Trimble-Loyd and her husband Jake, and Elizabeth
Trimble; and great-grandchildren, Presleigh, Woods and Peirson.
Visitation for Mrs. Trimble will be held on Sunday, August 20th, 2017 at
Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00pm with the funeral to immediately
follow at 3:00pm with Bros. John Payne and Randy Davis officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
