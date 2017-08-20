8/20/17–Ann Ray Threet

Funeral services for Mrs. Ann Ray Threet, age 91, of Manchester, will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at 2 PM at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Brown officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, August 19 from 4- 8 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Threet passed away on Thursday evening, August 17 at her home.
Mrs. Ann was born on August 8, 1926, in Bell Buckle to the late Burr Woods and Annie Zuma Shriver Beachboard. She was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ in Manchester, an outstanding homemaker and a wonderful mother and sweet mother-in-law, a true Mrs. June Cleaver. She was the wife of a very busy man for 60 years, the late Dr. Ewing J. Threet. Mrs. Ann was an avid golfer and the Reigning Ms. Bell Buckle of 1944.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Ms. Ann was preceded in death by her 5 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Ewing (Ruthe) Threet of Smyrna and James Herbert (Mindy) Threet, III of Manchester; one daughter, Dianne (Doug) Vaughn of Manchester; grandchildren, Troy (Angela) Threet, Jenny (Clay) Paul, Heather (Jason) Aston, Dr. Ewing J. Threet, II, Dr. Eleanor Threet, Scott (Stephanie) Vaughn, Andy Vaughn, Oliver Naugle, and Spencer Peterson; ten great grandchildren, and special friends, Connie Cargile, Peggy Darden, Sharon West, and Jennifer Goins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Main Street Church of Christ Correspondence Course of an organization of your choice.
