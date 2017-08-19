Ora Alma Smith, age 89, passed away August 15, 2017, with her loving
family at her side. Ora Alma was born November 1, 1927 in Manchester, to
her parents, the late F.M. Pearson, Sr. and Lou Cash Pearson. Ora Alma
was a member of the Red Hill Church of Christ in Manchester. She was
preceded in death by her husband; R.L. Smith, a son; Larry Smith, two
sisters; Katherine Vandergriff and Zora Raines, three brothers; John W.
Pearson, F.M. Pearson, Jr., and Marion Pearson.
Ora Alma is survived by a daughter, Glenda S. Simmons and her husband
Richard of Manchester, TN, three grandchildren; Ryan Simmons and wife
Jill of Willard, MO, Shannon Charles of Nolensville, TN and Shawna
Streeter and husband Jason of Franklin, TN, four great-grandchildren;
Braden Streeter, Dylan Streeter, Carleigh Charles, and Leighton Simmons,
a sister; Margaret Long, and two brothers; Kenneth Pearson and Ellie
Pearson, and several friends.
VISITATION: Friday, August 18, 2017, 5 – 8 P.M. at the Central Funeral
Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: Saturday, August 19, 2017 10:00 A.M. at the Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Prairie Plains Church of Christ
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
8/19/17 — Ora Alma Smith
