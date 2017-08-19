8/19/17–Ollie Lee Gill

Ollie Lee Gill of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at
his residence at the age of 53 years. Memorial Services are scheduled for
Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 1-2 PM.
Mr. Gill, the son of the late Freddie and Elsie Gill was born in Elkton,
Maryland on September 14, 1963. He was a carpenter and loved building
projects. He was of the Southern Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing,
playing with his dogs and working in his yard. His favorite times were
spent with his family.
Mr. Gill is survived by his wife, Judy Gill of Tullahoma; six sons, Ollie
Gill Jr of Elkton, MD, Jake Gill of Greensboro, SC, Rex Allen Gill Jr of
Elkton, MD, Shawn Gill of Elkton, MD, Billy Joe Gill of Tullahoma and Chris
Able and his wife, Jennifer of Fayetteville; three daughters, Ruby and
Jenna Gill of Elkton, MD and Crystal Jolley and her husband, Brad of Estill
Springs; two brothers, Paul Gill and his wife, Katie of Elkton, MD and
Wilson Gill and his wife, Stacy, of Elkton, MD; one sister, Terri Wyre and
her husband, Joey of Elkton, MD and fifteen grandchildren, including
special grandson, Billy Gill Jr of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made in his
honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
