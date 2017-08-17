8/17/17 — Loyd Duncan

Funeral services for Mr. Loyd Duncan, age 62, of Tullahoma, TN, will be
conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel with Bro. Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in
Hathcock Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until
9:00 PM on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at the funeral home. Mr. Duncan
passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at St. Thomas Riverpark Hospital
in McMinnville, TN.
Loyd was born in Woodbury, TN, the son of the late John and Ruby Mae
Duncan. He was an inspector at Batesville Casket Company, where he
worked for over 40 years. He loved being outdoors and going to UT and
Titans games. He coached youth baseball for many years.
In addition to his parents, Loyd was also preceded in death by three
brothers, Sherman, Hubert and Lynn Duncan; three sisters, Shirley Erwin,
Naomi Harpole, and Barbara Neeley, and one step grandchild, Caitlin. He
is survived by his loving wife, Shelia Duncan; one son, Scott Duncan; one
step daughter, Tara Alford; three brothers, Kenny (Jenny) Duncan, Chuck
(Kathy) Duncan and Boyd (Teresa) Duncan; two sisters, Sandra (Kerry)
Myers and Thelma (Mark) Rogers; two grandchildren, Claire and Charlotte
Duncan; step grandchildren, Carigan, Caden, and Colton; and numerous
nieces and nephews.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Duncan family.