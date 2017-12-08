8/12/17 — Norma Jane Moretti

Graveside services for Norma Jane Moretti, age 88 of Manchester, will be
held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at Manchester City Cemetery at 6:15 PM
with Doug Hankins officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to
6 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. There will be a chance for family and
friends to share some of their memories of Norma at 5:30.
Norma was born on November 25, 1928, in Tampa, FL, to the late Earl and
Marie Cheney Riga. She was a military wife of 57 years to the late William
G. Moretti. Norma loved her country, the American Flag and the country’s
history. She was a self-employed conservationist, a sportswoman, gardener,
faithful and loyal follower of the Tennessee Titans, Predators, and the TV
show “Nashville”. She was a consistent blue-ribbon winner at the county
fair and published several articles on horticulture over the years. She
enjoyed the Manchester Recreation Center and the “Silver Sneakers”. Norma
always believed in giving people the benefit of the doubt and was always
willing to give second chances.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Norma is preceded in death by
her twin sons, Billy and Greg Moretti. She is survived by her daughter,
Marilyn Moretti (Clark) Knutson of Tullahoma; three granddaughters, Rachel
Knutson of NY, Natalie Knutson of IL, and Chelsea Knutson of TN; her
92-year-old sister, Rosemarie Williams of FL; two lifelong friends, Elma
Sierra and Marie Brickhouse; and several nieces and nephews and a host of
friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to:
*The Elephant Sanctuary in TN*
*P.O. Box 393*
*Hohenwald, TN 38462*
*There will be a celebration of Ms. Norma’s life and accomplishments at
her
home after the graveside service. Family, friends and neighbors are all
invited*.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE MORETTI FAMILY